Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and The Sandbox Are Up Today

What happened

It's another glorious day to be a cryptocurrency investor. As of 2:15 pm ET Thursday, the entire cryptocurrency market had surged by 6.3% over the previous 24 hours, keeping its aggregate market capitalization well above the psychologically important threshold of $1 trillion.

Among the key drivers of this surge in value were the usual suspects. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged 7.7% over that time frame, hovering around the $25,000 level and touching an eight-month high. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) 24-hour move of 7% came as investors brushed off concerns around the potential for more intense regulatory oversight of proof-of-stake blockchains. And The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) took an even more impressive 24-hour move, surging 8.7% as this week's token unlock appeared to have had a negligible effect on its near-term value.

So what

The key factor driving interest in all digital tokens Thursday appears to be increased interest in assets that provide maximum exposure to the continued risk-on rally we're seeing in financial markets. Indeed, the sector-specific headwinds that have arisen for crypto should, in theory, have driven diminished demand for these tokens. That said, it appears investor demand for cryptocurrencies remains high, as concerns about greater regulation and higher interest rates are being offset by euphoric enthusiasm in the markets.

The extent to which these sector-specific headwinds will meaningfully impact prices remains to be seen. That said, right now, regulatory risks appear to be higher than ever following the high-profile $300 million settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission and crypto exchange Kraken, with the exchange shutting down its staking services altogether. For Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens like The Sandbox, this could be a big deal.

Now what

There's clearly impressive bullish sentiment building among crypto investors and speculators betting on what could be a short squeeze among these high-risk assets. Despite being down from a leverage ratio of around 0.4 in October 2022, Bitcoin's overall leverage ratio of around 0.26 remains much higher than its average over the previous bull market rally. Thus, Bitcoin and other top tokens appear to be more susceptible to higher-volatility moves on any sort of catalyst.

The impressive nature of this year's risk-on rally has surprised many, including myself. We'll see how long it lasts. But for now, it looks like it's party time again in the crypto sector.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.