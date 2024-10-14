Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Pushing Higher Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are responsible for more than 71% of the overall crypto market, so when these three tokens move 5%, 7.2%, and 4.4% higher, respectively (as of 1:30pm ET), it's going to move the needle.

Today's marketwide surge appears to be tied to a variety of macro factors lifting all risk assets today, including equities. Bullish sentiment continues to build around a no-landing or soft-landing scenario, thanks in part to positive bank earnings.

From a sector-specific standpoint, there are a number of other factors at play. Let's dive into what's moving these three tokens in such a big way today.

Bitcoin leading the way

As is usually the case, as Bitcoin goes, so goes the market.

Today's surge in Bitcoin prices appears to be driven by three factors. First, a wave of stimulus heading toward Chinese markets has investors bullish on globally traded assets. Bitcoin certainly falls into this category, with China-related demand among the biggest drivers for the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The thinking appears to be that even if a tiny slice of the capital entering the Chinese markets finds its way into Bitcoin (and Ethereum and Dogecoin by extension), that's good for the overall crypto market.

Bitcoin's rise above the key $65,000 mark has also been tied to simple supply and demand factors. Net inflows for all Bitcoin ETFs topped $400 million over the past 24 hours. Most of the overall move in inflows came from Bitcoin (with Ethereum seeing a slight outflow over the past day). But this move has signaled to some investors that Bitcoin's dominance in this space may be far from over.

And finally, there are seasonal trends affecting all three digital assets that many crypto analysts believe could drive speculative interest in these assets over the short term. So-called "Uptober" reflects traders' expectations for how digital assets will perform in the month of October. Crypto assets have appreciated roughly 23% on average during this month, using data going back to 2013. That alone is enough for many investors to get excited.

Is this just short-term noise?

The longer-term uptrend in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin appears intact, for now. This short-term spike in digital assets coincides with moves we're seeing in higher-risk equities. Investors should keep a close eye on this correlation.

We'll have to see what happens if a downtrend starts to form in other risk assets, and what a potential recession might mean for tech stocks and cryptos alike. But until we get one (no cryptocurrency has been around long enough to feel the impacts of a prolonged recession), and if the soft-landing narrative is firmly in place, perhaps this move isn't just short-term noise after all. We'll see.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.