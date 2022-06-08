Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Are On the Move (Higher) Today

What happened

After yesterday's absolute rout in the cryptocurrency sector, investors may not necessarily be surprised to see top tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) surging higher today. Yesterday's declines were dramatic, with investors selling risk assets en masse amid concerns around higher bond yields and what could be a more robust bear market.

As of 9:45 a.m. ET today, Bitcoin and Ethereum both moved 3.1% higher, with Cardano seeing some significant acceleration higher, appreciating 8.5%. The move higher in Bitcoin and Ethereum appears to be a bottom-fishing trade, with long-term investors scooping up tokens at discounted prices.

Cardano, on the other hand, made a big announcement that's shaking up the mega-cap token space. Cardalonia, a Cardano-based metaverse project, has officially launched a staking platform, as well as playable avatars, on the Cardano blockchain.

So what

The macro environment appears to be the primary driver behind the price performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum. This makes sense, considering the combined market capitalization of these two tokens has approximated roughly half of the overall sector (or more) for most of history.

That said, Cardano is a top-six token by market capitalization that is also driven by these factors. Today's announcement of improvements to its Cardalonia metaverse project appear to be accelerating this token's move higher. When fully launched, it's expected that users will be able to build their own lands and personalize their own experiences within this game. Staking functionality could also be a significant component investors will be eager to participate in.

Now what

Much like other metaverse-linked tokens, Cardano's fundamentals may change as a result of this move. It's unclear just how rapid the growth of the blockchain-based metaverse will be. Of course, previous excitement around other metaverse-related tokens last year drove significant outperformance among a niche group of tokens. Perhaps Cardano is banking on some return of this excitement over time.

Some may suggest that now is not necessarily the right time to dive feet-first into this space. That's because doing so may redirect resources away from ensuring the core functionality of Cardano's blockchain remains stable. Investors want stability, making shiny new add-on projects something that may be viewed negatively by this market.

Today, the market appears to be taking this news positively. That said, these tokens each have their own set of headwinds to work through before the market is likely to meaningfully turn around.

