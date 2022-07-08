Why BioXcel Therapeutics Was a Winner This Week

What happened

Neuroscience and immuno-oncology drugs specialist BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) was a stock on the move this week. Happily, that direction of movement was upwards, as according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence the shares gained nearly 14% this week. A board of directors appointment and a new, bullish analyst note were two key reasons for this.

On Tuesday -- the first day of the trading week because of Monday's July 4th holiday -- BioXcel announced that it had appointed Michael Miller to its board of directors. Miller is a seasoned healthcare industry veteran, with a long resume that most recently included a stretch as executive vice president of U.S. commercial at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The following day, Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on BioXcel stock. Happily for the company, analyst Graig Suvannavejh has a positive take on its prospects. He has slapped a buy recommendation on the shares, at a target price of $19 apiece.

The foundation of Suvannavejh's optimism is Igalmi, BioXcel's first commercialized product. This treatment targets acute agitation deriving from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and after a somewhat torturous route through the regulatory process won Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in April.

Now that Igalmi is on the market, BioXcel is "transitioning to a revenue-generating story," the analyst wrote in his inaugural note on the stock. Suvannavejh also pointed out that upcoming data from a phase 3 trial of Igalmi in the treatment agitation suffered by Alzheimer's disease is important, as that demographic offers a notably better market opportunity.

