Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

What happened

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) had crashed 22.5% as of 11:56 a.m. EST on Monday. The steep decline came after Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Corinne Jenkins downgraded BioXcel from neutral to sell.

Jenkins also cut the price target for the biotech stock from $55 to $24. The new target is more than 30% below BioXcel's closing price on Friday.

So what

Goldman Sachs appears to be in the minority among Wall Street analysts with its pessimistic view of BioXcel. Of the four analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, three rate the stock as a buy, with one rating BioXcel as a strong buy. The average analysts' price target is a sky-high $92.82, roughly 240% higher than the current share price.

Image source: Getty Images.

But investors are better off investigating a stock on their own instead of relying on what Wall Street analysts think. The most important thing to know about BioXcel is that the company awaits potential Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BXCL501 in treating agitation associated with dementia in Alzheimer's disease patients. The company is already planning for a possible commercial launch of BXCL501 next year.

Now what

The FDA should make its decision on approval of BXCL501 in the initial indication by Jan. 5, 2022. BioXcel expects to file for European approval of the drug in the first half of next year. In addition, the company plans to move forward with clinical testing of BXCL501 in other indications.

10 stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.