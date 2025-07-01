BioTech
Why BioXcel Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

July 01, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) announced the second positive recommendation by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to continue, without modification, the SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 safety trial of BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia. The recommendation followed a review of unblinded safety data from 178 patients dosed as of the May 28, 2025 cutoff date.

The SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 trial is designed as a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety of a 120 mcg dose of BXCL501 in 200 patients for acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the at-home setting.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics are up 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

