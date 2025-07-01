Why BioXcel Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) announced the second positive recommendation by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to continue, without modification, the SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 safety trial of BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia. The recommendation followed a review of unblinded safety data from 178 patients dosed as of the May 28, 2025 cutoff date.

The SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 trial is designed as a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety of a 120 mcg dose of BXCL501 in 200 patients for acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the at-home setting.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics are up 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.