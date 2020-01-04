Markets
ARQL

Why Biotech Stock ArQule Soared 108% in December

Contributor
Beth McKenna The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of biotech company ArQule (NASDAQ: ARQL) rocketed 108% higher last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

December's jump brought ArQule stock's 2019 gain up to a whopping 621%. For context, the S&P 500 returned 31.5% last year.

Large fish with an open mouth and a dollar sign on it swimming after three small fishes, each with a dollar sign on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

We can attribute ArQule stock's powerful performance last month to Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Dec. 9 announcement that it plans to acquire ArQule. Shares surged to a closing gain of 104% that day. 

The all-cash, $2.7 billion deal values ArQule at $20 per share, representing a fat 107% premium over the stock's closing price of $9.66 on the previous trading day, Friday, Dec. 6. 

What does Merck want with ArQule? The main prize is its drug candidate ARQ 531, which is in a phase 2 clinical study as a treatment for B-cell malignancies. (B-cell malignancies include non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.) 

In the press release, Merck Research Laboratories president Roger Perlmutter said, "This acquisition strengthens Merck's pipeline with the addition of these strategic assets including, most notably, ARQ 531, a compelling candidate for the treatment of B-cell malignancies."

Now what

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. 

10 stocks we like better than ArQule
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ArQule wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARQL MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular