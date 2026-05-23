Why a Biotech Fund Opened a New $6 Million Position in Vir Amid a 99% Stock Rally

Key Points

Superstring Capital acquired 730,548 shares of Vir Biotechnology last quarter; the estimated trade size was $5.82 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value rose $6.55 million, reflecting the new stake.

The trade represented a 4.16% increase in 13F reportable AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology ›

Superstring Capital Management disclosed a new position in Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), acquiring 730,548 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.82 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Superstring Capital established a new position in Vir Biotechnology with 730,548 shares purchased. The estimated transaction value was $5.82 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in Vir Biotechnology was valued at $6.55 million, reflecting both trading activity and price appreciation.

What else to know

Top holdings following the filing: NASDAQ: SMMT: $16.93 million (12.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: IMVT: $8.88 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $8.67 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: SVRA: $8.66 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: URGN: $6.96 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of Friday, Vir Biotechnology shares were priced at $9.19, up 99% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $64.7 million Net Income (TTM) ($442.7 million) Price (as of Friday) $9.19 One-Year Price Change 99%

Company Snapshot

Vir develops monoclonal antibodies and RNA-based therapeutics targeting infectious diseases, including COVID-19, hepatitis B, influenza A, and HIV.

The firm generates revenue primarily through product sales, licensing agreements, and strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.

It serves healthcare providers, government agencies, and global health organizations focused on infectious disease prevention and treatment.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative immunology-based therapies for serious infectious diseases. The company leverages collaborations with leading global partners to advance its pipeline and expand market reach. Vir's strategy centers on addressing unmet medical needs through scientific innovation and strategic alliances in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase looks like a bet on catalysts rather than current financial results. Vir remains unprofitable, but Superstring appears to be positioning for what could be a pivotal stretch of clinical and partnership-driven developments over the next 18 months.



The company entered the second quarter with a strong balance sheet, reporting $809.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, while also expecting to receive an additional $315 million from its recently completed Astellas collaboration and related equity investment. Just as important, Vir's pipeline continues to advance. Management highlighted encouraging Phase 2 data for its chronic hepatitis delta program, with 88% of evaluated patients achieving undetectable virus levels through Week 96. The company also expects Phase 3 data from its lead hepatitis delta study in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Meanwhile, Vir's oncology platform is gaining momentum. The company recently closed its prostate cancer partnership with Astellas, dosed the first patient in expansion cohorts for VIR-5500, and is targeting pivotal Phase 3 trials beginning in 2027.



For long-term investors, the story remains high risk and highly dependent on clinical execution. But with a substantial cash runway into the second half of 2028 and several major data readouts ahead, this looks less like a balance-sheet survival story and more like a company approaching a series of potentially value-defining milestones.

Should you buy stock in Vir Biotechnology right now?

Before you buy stock in Vir Biotechnology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vir Biotechnology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Summit Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.