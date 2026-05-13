Why This Biotech Fund Opened a $9 Million Position in a Newly Public Cancer Company

Key Points

Avidity Partners initiated a new stake in Aktis Oncology, adding 468,566 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $9.10 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value increased by $8.79 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

The transaction represented a 2.06% change in 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade, Avidity Partners held 468,566 AKTS shares valued at $8.79 million.

10 stocks we like better than Aktis Oncology ›

On May 13, 2026, Avidity Partners Management disclosed a new position in Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS), acquiring 468,566 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $9.10 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Avidity Partners Management established a new position in Aktis Oncology by purchasing 468,566 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.10 million, calculated using the average closing price between January 1 and March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of this stake was $8.79 million, reflecting both the share addition and stock price movement over the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.99% of 13F reportable AUM as of quarter-end.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: DNTH: $184.75 million (41.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: ORKA: $52.02 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: JBIO: $34.18 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: CATX: $23.59 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: ELVN: $16.49 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, shares of Aktis Oncology were priced at $19.73, down about 27% from post-IPO highs in January but still above the IPO price of $18.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $19.73 Market Cap $1 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.50 million Net Income (TTM) ($63.73 million)

Company snapshot

Aktis Oncology develops targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer, including lead candidates such as AKY-1189 for Nectin-4 expressing tumors and AKY-2519 for B7-H3 CD276 expressing tumors.

The firm operates a clinical-stage business model focused on discovering and advancing proprietary radioconjugate platforms.

It targets oncology specialists, pharmaceutical partners, and healthcare providers treating patients with advanced solid tumors.

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform, the company aims to deliver radioisotopes selectively to tumor cells, addressing significant unmet needs in oncology.

With a focus on innovative therapies for solid tumors such as urothelial, breast, and prostate cancers, Aktis Oncology positions itself at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical innovation, seeking to advance differentiated treatments through its pipeline and strategic collaborations.

What this transaction means for investors

By stepping in during the same quarter as its IPO, Avidity appears to believe Aktis could become one of the next meaningful players despite still being very early in development.



The company has moved surprisingly quickly since its January public-market debut. Aktis recently launched a Phase 1b trial for AKY-2519 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and plans to start another basket trial later this year targeting lung, colorectal, and other solid tumors. Management also expects preliminary clinical data for both AKY-2519 and its lead program AKY-1189 beginning in 2027.



Importantly, the balance sheet looks strong, with roughly $538.5 million in cash and marketable securities after raising about $365 million in its IPO. Management said that cash runway should fund operations into 2029.



For long-term investors, the opportunity here is tied to whether Aktis’ miniprotein radioconjugate platform can actually improve tumor targeting while reducing toxicity compared to existing radiopharmaceutical approaches.

Should you buy stock in Aktis Oncology right now?

Before you buy stock in Aktis Oncology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aktis Oncology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.