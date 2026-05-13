Why This Biotech Fund Added $7 Million to an Oncology Stock Up 120%

Key Points

Avidity Partners added 259,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $7.19 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value increased by $14.33 million, reflecting both additional shares and stock price movement.

The transaction represented 1.63% of Avidity Partners’ $441.89 million in 13F AUM.

The quarter-end stake stood at 400,000 shares valued at $16.49 million.

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Avidity Partners Management disclosed a buy of 259,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) in its May 13, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.19 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Avidity Partners Management bought 259,700 additional shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this purchase was $7.19 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $14.33 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Avidity Partners increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics, bringing the stake to 3.73% of reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: DNTH: $184.75 million (41.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: ORKA: $52.02 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: JBIO: $34.18 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: CATX: $23.59 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:ELVN: $16.49 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, shares of Enliven Therapeutics were priced at $42.30, up 120% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 26%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-12) $42.30 Market Capitalization $2.65 billion Net Income (TTM) ($103.7 million) One-Year Price Change 122.51%

Company Snapshot

Enliven Therapeutics develops small molecule kinase inhibitors, with lead assets ELVN-001 (for chronic myeloid leukemia) and ELVN-002 (targeting HER2-mutant cancers) in Phase 1 clinical trials.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary oncology drug candidates with the goal of future commercialization or partnership.

It targets oncologists, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical partners focused on patients with cancer, particularly those with chronic myeloid leukemia or HER2-driven malignancies.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel small molecule inhibitors for oncology indications. The company's strategic focus on kinase inhibitors positions it to address significant unmet needs in cancer treatment, leveraging a pipeline of differentiated assets. With a lean workforce and a targeted R&D approach, Enliven aims to establish a competitive edge through innovation and clinical advancement in the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Avidity runs a heavily biotech-focused portfolio, and its decision to buy more Enliven Therapeutics, with the stock already more than doubling, suggests the fund believes the company’s lead asset may still be undervalued relative to its long-term commercial potential.



The company’s momentum has accelerated recently. Enliven said it expects a new Phase 1 data update for ELVN-001 by mid-2026 and plans to launch the pivotal Phase 3 ENABLE-2 trial in the second half of this year. Management continues describing ELVN-001 as a potentially “best-in-class” ATP-competitive inhibitor for chronic myeloid leukemia.



Importantly for investors, the balance sheet looks strong for a clinical-stage biotech. Enliven ended the first quarter with roughly $452 million in cash and marketable securities, which management believes can fund operations into the first half of 2029. Of course, Enliven still carries the normal risks tied to drug development and future trial results, but the company appears positioned to advance, and that’s likely why Avidity stepped in.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.