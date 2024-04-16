News & Insights

Markets
BRTX

Why BioRestorative Therapies Is Rising In Pre-market?

April 16, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) reported that the FDA has cleared an important amendment to the protocol of the ongoing phase 2 study investigating the use of BRTX-100, the lead cell therapy candidate, in treating chronic lumbar disc disease. The protocol amendment removes saline injection in the control arm of the study and replaces it with a sham injection.

"The FDA clearance of this important amendment highlights our positive relationship with the agency, brings additional safety to our subject participants, and helps preclude the possibility of transient clinical outcomes in the control group, which can impact end of study readouts," said Lance Alstodt, BioRestorative's CEO.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies are up 30% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.