Why Biophytis Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%: Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) shares jumped 232% to $3.36 in pre-market trading. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) agreed to acquire Miromatrix Medical for $3.25 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $91 million).

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) shares surged 70.6% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after falling more than 12% on Friday.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) shares gained 22% to $28.26 in pre-market trading after dipping around 54% on Friday.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares climbed 21.4% to $0.8498 in pre-market trading.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 16.2% to $3.07 in pre-market trading. Coherus and Junshi Biosciences reported FDA approval of LOQTORZI in all lines of treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 12.8% to $0.4625 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday. The company recently received FDA clearance to commercialize Pure-Vu EVS Gastro and Gen 4 Colon.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) shares rose 12.7% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after the company signed a partnership agreement with Innovation Solutions Pharma to accelerate market access for Sarconeos (BIO101) in Brazil.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares rose 12.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after falling more than 3% on Friday.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) rose 11.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading as the company said that in coordination with SpaceX, liftoff of the IM-1 lunar mission is now targeted for a multi-day launch window that opens Jan. 12, 2024.

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 10.3% to $188.00 in pre-market trading. BeiGene recently said BRUKINSA received a positive recommendation from NICE in the UK for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Losers

Biophytis (NASDAQ: BKYI) dipped 24.2% to $0.1668 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Friday. BIO-Key International recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares fell 17.7% to $0.2250 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) shares fell 13.6% to $0.1651 in pre-market trading. Medicenna Therapeutics shares fell 21% on Friday after the company announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq and is cutting back its management team.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) shares fell 12.6% to $0.1879 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Friday. Nuvve recently announced pricing of a $2.066-million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 10.7% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Vaxart is expected to report financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Nov. 2, 2023.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares fell 10.6% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after surging around 36% on Friday.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) fell 9.2% to $0.2261 in pre-market trading.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) fell 9.1% to $4 in pre-market. Harpoon Therapeutics recently announced an up to $150-million private placement.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares fell 7.5% to $0.55 in pre-market trading.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) fell 6.1% to $0.9580 in pre-market trading after surging over 28% on Friday.

