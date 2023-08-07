Why BioNTech Stock Was Sinking Today

What happened

A monster revenue miss was the big reason for the widespread investor sell-off in BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock on Monday. As of late-session trading that day, the once-hot biotech's share price had fallen by more than 7%. Meanwhile, in contrast, the S&P 500 index was in positive territory, rising by nearly 0.8%.

So what

For its second quarter, BioNTech posted total revenue of 167.7 million euros ($184.5 million). That was very much down from the nearly 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) it earned in the same period of 2022. The dynamic was similar on the bottom line, with the biotech flipping to a loss of more than 190 million euros ($209 million) from the year-ago profit of almost 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

The reason for the dramatic change wasn't hard to tease out. The one commercialized product that put BioNTech on the map, Comirnaty (developed in partnership with Pfizer), is a COVID vaccine. With the general waning of the coronavirus pandemic, demand for the shot fell off a cliff.

That being said, analysts were broadly expecting BioNTech to land in the red. In fact, they were modeling a deeper deficit -- 0.83 euros ($0.91) per share -- than the company actually posted. Its per-share loss for the period was 0.79 euros ($0.87).

Now what

In its earnings release, BioNTech reiterated its revenue guidance for the entirety of 2023. It believes it will earn roughly 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) on its share of Comirnaty sales.

It did lower its forecasts for certain cost items, including research and development expenses. These are now expected to total 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion); previously, the company was modeling 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech Se

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech Se wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.