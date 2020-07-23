Markets
BNTX

Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were sinking 14.5% as of 2:48 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the German biotech announced the pricing of an upsized stock offering Wednesday evening.

So what

BioNTech said on Wednesday that it plans to sell 5.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $93 per share. The transaction will generate gross proceeds of $511.5 million. The company had previously indicated that its stock offering would include 5 million ADSs.

$1 bill folded into an arrow that is pointing down

Image source: Getty Images.

The price tag reflects a 10.7% discount from the closing price of the biotech stock on Wednesday. This lower price virtually guaranteed a sell-off today.

However, BioNTech has enjoyed plenty of good news recently. The company and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced positive results on Monday from a phase 1/2 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b1. On Wednesday, the two companies announced a deal to sell 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government for $1.95 billion, pending Food and Drug Administration authorization or approval.

Now what

BioNTech's stock offering is expected to close on July 27. The main thing to watch with the company, though, is the clinical progress for its BNT162 program. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to begin a phase 2b/3 clinical study later in July. The two companies hope to file for regulatory approval as early as October of this year. 

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular