Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed on Friday after the biotechnology company and its pharmaceutical partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released positive data related to their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, BioNTech's stock was up 10% after rising as much as 15% earlier in the day.

So what

BioNTech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed a strong ability to provoke an immune response in both young and older adults. It was also generally well tolerated; fewer than 20% of the study's participants experienced mild to moderate fever, and only a small number suffered more severe events, such as muscle and joint pain, which were temporary and manageable.

BioNTech's stock rose sharply on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

The promising results from their phase 1 study prompted BioNTech and Pfizer to advance BNT162b2 into a phase 2/3 trial. The companies intend to enroll as many as 30,000 participants in the study, of which 11,000 have already been dosed.

Now what

Should their vaccine candidate continue to demonstrate positive results, Pfizer and BioNTech hope to obtain a regulatory review for BNT162b2 as early as October. And if regulators approve the vaccine, the companies say they could supply up to 100 million doses by the end of this year and as many as 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech reached an agreement with the U.S. government in July, under which they'll be paid $1.95 billion in exchange for 100 million doses of the vaccine, should it prove both safe and effective.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.