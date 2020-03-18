Why BioNTech Stock Is Skyrocketing 46.4% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were skyrocketing 46.4% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. This huge gain came after the biotech announced Tuesday that it and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) would collaborate on developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

So what

BioNTech and Pfizer were already partners. The two companies signed an agreement in 2018 to collaborate on development of flu vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). However, this week's expansion of the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer is an even bigger story because of the intense global focus on finding a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease that it causes, COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

At this point, the financial details of the coronavirus collaboration haven't been worked out. That's not concerning, though. BioNTech and Pfizer now have a letter of intent in place related to the co-development and distribution (outside of China) of a coronavirus vaccine.

Now what

BioNTech and Pfizer will start working together immediately on the coronavirus vaccine program. The companies plan to conduct research in both the U.S. and Germany. They expect to finalize the financial details of the agreement over the next few weeks.

Most importantly, the collaboration should accelerate the development of BioNTech's experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, BNT162. This vaccine should begin clinical testing by the end of next month. But while BioNTech's shares are on a tear right now, look for significant volatility with the biotech stock as other companies make progress with their own novel coronavirus vaccine programs.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.