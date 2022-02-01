Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.

National Public Radio, The New York Times, and The Washington Post reported that BioNTech and Pfizer could submit for EUA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as today. All three news organizations said they based their reports on information obtained from individuals knowledgeable about the companies' plans.

So what

It's not surprising that BioNTech and Pfizer could be about to file for U.S. EUA of their COVID vaccine for younger kids. The companies had hoped to have already submitted for authorization in this age group. However, clinical studies last year found that the low doses that were effective in children up to 2 years old weren't as effective in kids ages 2 through 5. BioNTech and Pfizer subsequently added a third dose to their clinical studies.

Neither is it a surprise that investors cheered the news for BioNTech and caused the vaccine stock to rise. There could be a significant market for BioNTech and Pfizer if the FDA grants EUA for this younger group. Around 6% of the U.S. population (close to 20 million children) are under 5 years old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Now what

Assuming that BioNTech and Pfizer file for this authorization quickly as expected, it's possible that their COVID vaccine could be available for young children before the end of February.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Keith Speights owns Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.