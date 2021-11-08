Why BioNTech Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 8.4% as of 11:45 a.m. EST on Monday. The company didn't report any new developments today or over the weekend, though, that could have served as a catalyst. Instead, some investors appear to believe that BioNTech's sell-off last week went too far.

So what

The vaccine stock certainly hit a rough patch in recent days. BioNTech's shares fell 22% last week. Most of the decline came after Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced great results from a clinical study of its experimental COVID-19 pill.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors were concerned that the potential availability of safe and effective COVID pills could hurt sales of COVID vaccines, including Pfizer's and BioNTech's Comirnaty. Prior to Pfizer's good news on Friday, Merck (NYSE: MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results for their COVID pill, molnupiravir.

However, it's important to remember that (at least for now) governments are buying COVID vaccines. They're not likely to reduce their focus on vaccinations even with oral COVID therapies on the market. Pfizer's pill will probably have minimal impact on supply deals for Comirnaty in 2022 and 2023.

Now what

Over the longer term, COVID vaccine sales could be lower if the COVID pills are authorized for post-exposure prophylaxis. That could especially be the case if the U.S. government steps back from buying COVID vaccines. But there's a lot of uncertainty about how the dynamics of the COVID vaccine market will shake out beyond 2023 anyway.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.