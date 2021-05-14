Why BioNTech Leaped Nearly 7% Higher Today

What happened

Model coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot 6.6% higher Friday. This was due to encouraging news about the coronavirus vaccine BNT162b2, which it developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). A big pronouncement by a major health authority also helped.

In a 175-participant study of elderly patients who had received both doses of the two-jab BNT162b2, British researchers found that it actually induces a stronger antibody response when the two shots are spaced further apart than recommended -- 12 weeks rather than the three of official guidance.

The U.K. scientists found that when the gap was widened to 12 weeks, the study's participants experienced antibody responses that were 3.5 times higher than those of the three-weekers.

While more work certainly needs to be done on this phenomenon, it's yet another indication that the vaccine is highly effective. As such, it'll remain a leading go-to solution for beating back the coronavirus pandemic.

Compounding that positive development, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. The CDC now advises that such people can participate in a wide range of activities without wearing a mask.

The CDC's update is less obviously beneficial for BioNTech than the study's findings. It's very possible that those previously reluctant to get their shots will do so with the inducement of eventually being able to go maskless. Combined, these developments point to a strong and sustained future for the biotech and its key product.

