Why BioNTech Fell by 7% Today Before Recovering

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stumbled early on Monday, falling by as much as 6.6% before recovering. The stock closed the day slightly above water, with a gain of just under 1%.

So what

BioNTech didn't report any significant news. The early Monday slide seems to have more to do with developments reported about other coronavirus vaccine developers than any internal factor.

Just before the start of last weekend, both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted their pause on use of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine.

Image source: Getty Images.

Johnson & Johnson's jab has one significant advantage over both BioNTech and Pfizer's BNT162b2 and Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 -- it is a single-shot vaccine. As such it's a compelling option in this country, where the aim is to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible.

Speaking of Moderna, on Monday the biotech announced it struck a deal with international peer Sanofi for the latter to provide fill/finish manufacturing services and packaging for as many as 200 million doses of mRNA-1273, starting this September. That assistance will be a real boost to the company's supply in the final months of this year.

Now what

Yet BioNTech/Pfizer's shot is still a default option not only in the U.S., but also in other big markets around the world. It's got a very bright future, as do messenger RNA-based vaccines more broadly. No investor should worry about BioNTech's early Monday stock weakness.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.