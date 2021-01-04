Markets
BNGO

Why Bionano Genomics Stock Skyrocketed More Than 100% Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) soared on Monday after the genome analysis company published a study on autism-risk genes. As of 1:50 p.m. EST today, Bionano's stock price was up 115%.

So what

Bionano announced that its diagnostic services subsidiary, Lineagen, completed a comprehensive analysis of a single genome of a high-functioning individual with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Lineagen's genetic tests identified novel variants in known ASD risk genes and other genetic variants in the subject, which Bionano believes could help to improve healthcare outcomes.

A person is pointing to an upwardly sloping digital stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Widespread adoption of genetic testing is important to patients and families because it creates a better understanding of ASD, but more importantly, informs families and patients about immediate health risks associated with ASD that could personalize treatment options and provide potentially life-saving information," CEO Erik Holmlin said in a press release.

Now what

Bionano's optical genome mapping platform, Saphyr, has been shown to be more effective at finding structural variants than its competitors. It's also significantly more cost-effective. For these reasons, analysts expect Saphyr to gain broader adoption in genome sequencing and research applications.

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy goes so far as to say that "Saphyr has the potential to change the clinical diagnostic landscape," due in part to its time, labor, and cost efficiencies. McCarthy also believes Saphyr could generate more informative diagnostic results. In turn, he sees rising Saphyr usage and increased testing helping to fuel Bionano's revenue growth.

10 stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics, Inc
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bionano Genomics, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular