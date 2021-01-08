Why Bionano Genomics Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) declined on Friday after the genome analysis company announced the pricing of its public stock offering. As of 10:30 a.m. EST, Bionano's share price was down 15%.

So what

Bionano priced its offering of 29,016,393 shares of common stock at $3.05 per share. That was well below the stock's $5 closing price on Thursday, and Bionano's shares fell in kind.

Bionano Genomics' stock price pulled back sharply on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

The company expects to raise roughly $88.5 million. Bionano also gave underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4,352,458 shares at the same price, which could bring in additional funds. The stock sale is expected to be completed on Jan. 12.

Now what

Bionano's shares soared on Monday after it published a study on autism risk genes. Bionano's diagnostic services subsidiary, Lineagen, was able to identify novel variants in known autism spectrum disorder (ASD) risk genes and other genetic variants in the genome of Professor Temple Grandin, a respected advocate for people with autism.

Bionano and Grandin believe this genetic information can help to personalize treatment options for people with ASD. "Those with autism, like myself, may learn important information to guide medical decisions that may possibly save their lives while also potentially finding a genetic link to autism," Grandin said.

The cash Bionano receives from its stock offering could help it further the development of its promising genetic testing system.

10 stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics, Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bionano Genomics, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.