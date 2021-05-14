Why Bionano Genomics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) had skyrocketed 19.3% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big gain came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.

So what

Bionano's revenue in the first quarter soared 179% year over year to $3.2 million. The consensus analysts' estimate was for revenue of $2.9 million. The company posted a net loss of $9.9 million, but this reflected solid improvement from the net loss of $10.5 million in the prior-year period.

Image source: Getty Images.

The primary key to Bionano's first-quarter success was increased demand for its reagent rental program and consumables. The company sold more flow cells and analyzed more samples in the first quarter than ever before. It also shipped 11 Saphyr genomic mapping systems, up from five in the prior-year period.

Now what

Bionano hopes to increase its installed base to around 150 Saphyr systems by the end of 2021. The life sciences stock could keep its momentum going if significant progress is made toward this goal.

10 stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics, Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bionano Genomics, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.