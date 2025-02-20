Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher Today

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) was a lively stock in the best way on Thursday following the release of its latest set of quarterly results. Enthusiastic investors traded the company's shares up by nearly 5% in price, contrasting quite sharply with the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index on the day.

A pair of crushing beats

Those results were published just after market hours on Wednesday, and they showed that the company's revenue reached $747 million for its fourth quarter of 2024. That was a beefy (16%) increase over the same period of the previous year. More impressively, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income nearly doubled, coming in at $180 million ($0.92 per share) against the year-ago profit of $95 million.

Both headline numbers obliterated analyst estimates. Collectively, pundits tracking BioMarin's stock were estimating the company would earn a bit over $711 million and post an adjusted net income of only $0.55.

BioMarin attributed the far better-than-expected gains to rising demand for the company's enzyme therapies throughout the world. It also benefited from large-scale government orders.

Driving forward in '25

Management also proffered guidance for the entirety of 2025. BioMarin believes its total revenue will come in at $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, and adjusted net income will tally $4.20 to $4.40 per share. The consensus analyst estimates for the two line items are, respectively, $3.1 billion and $4.16.

BioMarin is one of those effective drug producers that have developed a strong product lineup, and is clearly skilled at marketing and selling medications. The company is facing a prosperous 2025, meanwhile, so its future looks good too.

