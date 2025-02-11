Why Biohaven Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

News of a big and important regulator's move was the electricity that powered Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) stock to an 11%-plus gain on the second trading day of the week. Its leading investigational drug is now significantly closer to potential approval, and many are feeling bullish about the company. Its Tuesday pop was quite the outlier, given that the S&P 500 index only traded sideways.

NDA accepted

Before market open, Biohaven announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for troriluzole. This is a once-daily oral treatment for adults with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), the name for a clutch of inherited neurodegenerative disorders affecting the cerebellum of the brain and the spinal cord.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

The FDA has granted priority review status to troriluzole. This designation is reserved for drugs that either represent a notable improvement over existing treatments on the market or are entirely new for an indication. Biohaven's medication falls into the latter category.

With priority review, it's quite possible the FDA's approval could be handed down in the very near future.

Biohaven quoted its SCA clinical development lead Melissa Beiner as saying the FDA's move "demonstrates the extremely high unmet need in this rare neurodegenerative disease."

"Time is of the essence for patients with SCA, who are suffering relentless and irreversible functional decline including impairments in coordination and balance leading to falls, loss of ambulation, and difficulties with vision, speech and swallowing," Beiner added.

From clinical to commercial

This is an exciting development for Biohaven, which said the NDA acceptance caps eight years of development for troriluzole. If approved, the drug would be the clinical-stage biotech company's first approved product. That alone is worth considering its stock for a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Biohaven right now?

Before you buy stock in Biohaven, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Biohaven wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $818,587!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.