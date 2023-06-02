News & Insights

Markets
BHVN

Why Biohaven Stock Caught Fire This Week

June 02, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by George Budwell for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of the clinical-stage biopharma Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) rocketed higher by 33.5% over the first four days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big gain was sparked by the company's research and development day presentation held on Wednesday.

Highlights from Biohaven's presentation include the unexpected Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory filing for the experimental spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 drug troriluzole, status updates on its closely watched epilepsy program, and a clinical strategy overview for its newly acquired neuroinflammatory asset BHV-8000.

So what

Biohaven has kept a relatively low profile since selling its migraine headache assets to Pfizer, and subsequently spinning off its remaining clinical pipeline as a stand-alone company in 2022. This R&D presentation, however, shows that the company has been extremely busy in the interim advancing multiple potential value drivers in the clinic.

Most importantly, Biohaven might be on the cusp of returning to the land of revenue-generating commercial-stage biotechs, which is great news for shareholders. The key reason is that the drugmaker now has a chance at supporting its varied clinical pipeline through a recurring form of revenue -- instead of leaning on public offerings and debt instruments. That being said, it is important to note that troriluzole did miss the mark in late-stage testing. Hence, an approval is far from a sure thing.

Now what

Is Biohaven stock a buy? I think so. The company has proven that it can successfully navigate the onerous clinical trials process to land an FDA approval. That fact alone makes this small-cap pharma stock an intriguing speculative buy.

10 stocks we like better than Biohaven Pharmaceutical
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Biohaven Pharmaceutical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

George Budwell has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.