Why Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Soared Today

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) rocketed 68% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company struck a deal to be acquired by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Biohaven is a leader in the treatment of migraines -- often intensely painful headaches that affect 1 billion people worldwide. Its Nurtec ODT therapy is used to treat and prevent migraines in adults.

The agreement would see Pfizer purchase Biohaven for roughly $11.6 billion, or $148.50 per share, in cash. Pfizer would also pay off Biohaven's debt and redeem its preferred stock.

Additionally, Biohaven shareowners would receive half a share of New Biohaven -- a company created to house a portion of Biohaven's pre-clinical drug pipeline -- for every Biohaven share they own.

"Pfizer's capabilities will accelerate our mission to deliver our migraine medicines to even more patients, while the new R&D [research and development] company is well-positioned to bring value to patients and shareholders by focusing on our innovative pipeline for neurological and other disorders," Biohaven CEO Vlad Coric said in a press release.

The deal is expected to be completed by early next year, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

Pfizer has generated tens of billions of dollars from its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment. The pharmaceutical giant intends to use some of its newfound cash to acquire smaller healthcare companies with high-potential drugs that could bolster its pipeline and offset some of the upcoming patent expirations it faces. Biohaven's innovative migraine therapies could help to do just that.

