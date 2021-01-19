Why Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Is Tanking Today

What happened

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. (NYSE: BHVN) dropped by nearly 13% in pre-market action Tuesday morning. The drugmaker's shares are sinking following the release of disappointing phase 2/3 clinical trial results for its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug known as troriluzole.

Specifically, the company announced yesterday that troriluzole failed to beat out placebo at the 48-week mark in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease on two measures of cognitive decline: the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 and the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes.

Image source: Getty Images.

As U.S. stock markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Biohaven's shares are reacting to this news today. Although the drugmaker's shares have recovered to some degree since the start of trading today, they are still down by a noteworthy 8% as of 9:38 a.m. EST.

So what

Alzheimer's disease has proven time and again to be a tough nut to crack. Despite numerous pharma companies pouring billions of dollars into research over the past two decades, there are still no disease-modifying drugs approved for this deadly neurodegenerative disorder. Biohaven's once-promising drug candidate appears set to join this long list of failures. That being said, the company did note that it is awaiting additional biomarker data in a subgroup of patients with early-stage disease before making a final call on troriluzole's fate.

Now what

Should bargain hunters take advantage of this weakness in Biohaven's shares? The bottom line is that the biopharma had a lot riding on troriluzole's Alzheimer's indication. After all, the drug already posted less-than-stellar trial results in its two other high-value indications (obsessive-compulsive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder). As such, it might be a good idea to wait on additional data in this key indication before buying shares.

10 stocks we like better than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.