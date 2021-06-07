Markets
BIIB

Why Biogen Stock Is On Fire Today

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Biotech heavyweight Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is poised for a sizable jump in its share price later today once the trading halt on its stock is lifted following the surprise Food and Drug Administration approval of its controversial Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab. The biotech's partner on this project, Eisai (OTC: ESALY), is enjoying a banner day in the market in the wake of this news, with the Japanese biopharma's shares rising by an astounding 45% as of 11:24 a.m. EDT Monday morning.

So what

Aducanumab is the first drug ever approved to treat the underlying cause of this deadly mind-wasting disease, although the drug failed one of its two pivotal trials, leading to controversy surrounding the FDA's approval.

But with over 5.8 million American adults currently afflicted with this neurodegenerative disease, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wall Street expects the drug to generate over $5.7 billion in revenue by 2027.

A daughter comforting her mother.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's great news for Biogen and its shareholders. The biotech, after all, has been staring down significant competitive threats to both its multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy franchises over the last year.

Now what

Is Biogen's stock a screaming buy after this landmark regulatory approval? That's a strong yes. While there are several other experimental Alzheimer's drugs in the pipeline across the industry, Biogen should have the market to itself for the foreseeable future. What this means is that Wall Street's initial sales estimates, while stately in their own right, might be woefully low.

The fact is that Biogen might ultimately generate upward of $10 billion per year from aducanumab, making it one of the best-selling drugs of all time. With that kind of revenue stream, this titan of the biotech world should have little trouble rounding out its pipeline through various business development activities, as well as rewarding shareholders with share buybacks and perhaps even a dividend in the second half of the decade.

10 stocks we like better than Biogen
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Biogen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB ESALY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular