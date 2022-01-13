Markets
BCRX

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were skyrocketing 40.2% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big gain came after the company provided an upbeat update on Monday.

BioCryst announced preliminary net revenue for hereditary angioedema (HAE) drug Orladeyo of $45.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This figure brings the full-year 2021 sales for the drug to $122 million. The company also said it expects Orladeyo's sales in 2022 to more than double to at least $250 million. Peak sales of the HAE drug are anticipated to reach $1 billion.

In addition, BioCryst stated that it has begun enrolling patients in two pivotal clinical studies evaluating its experimental oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX990, in treating rare genetic disease paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

A hand holding a piece of chalk next to a drawing of a rocket with Ben Franklin from a $100 bill appearing in a window on the rocket.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

BioCryst needed something to excite investors after the biotech stock fell more than 30% over the past six months. The company's update was just what the doctor ordered. And the good news was made possible because doctors are ordering Orladeyo.

Physicians continue to prescribe the HAE drug for new patients, with more than half of the patients switching from other therapies. Patients taking Orladeyo also tend to stick with the drug. BioCryst reported that around 70% of patients who started on the therapy remain on it in the first year of treatment.

It also helps that reimbursement isn't an issue. All of the major payers and pharmacy benefits managers now cover Orladeyo.

Now what

With Orladeyo on a solid path to further success, investors will now want to closely watch BioCryst's pipeline. The company plans to wrap up both of its pivotal studies of BCX990 over the next two years. If those studies go well, BioCryst could be in position to file for regulatory approvals of the PNH drug in 2024.

10 stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular