Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were 8.1% higher as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday after rising as much as 10.5% earlier in the day. The gain reflects continued momentum following BioCryst's announcement last week of U.K. approval of Orladeyo in preventing recurrent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

So what

Today's nice gain for the biotech stock probably has less to do with the U.K. approval itself. It's likely more reflective of investors' overall optimism about Orladeyo's prospects.

Image source: Getty Images.

BioCryst reported U.S. sales of $10.9 million for the HAE drug in the first quarter of 2021. That's a really good start for Orladeyo's first full quarter after its U.S. launch.

Now what

Look for Orladeyo sales outside the U.S. to become increasingly important, and not just because of the U.K. approval. The company won European Commission approval for the drug in late April. It plans to launch Orladeyo in Germany first, followed by launches in other European markets. BioCryst's partner Torii began selling the HAE drug in Japan in April as well.

10 stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.