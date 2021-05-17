Markets
BCRX

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were 8.1% higher as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday after rising as much as 10.5% earlier in the day. The gain reflects continued momentum following BioCryst's announcement last week of U.K. approval of Orladeyo in preventing recurrent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

So what

Today's nice gain for the biotech stock probably has less to do with the U.K. approval itself. It's likely more reflective of investors' overall optimism about Orladeyo's prospects.

Man wearing coat and tie with thumb up

Image source: Getty Images.

BioCryst reported U.S. sales of $10.9 million for the HAE drug in the first quarter of 2021. That's a really good start for Orladeyo's first full quarter after its U.S. launch.

Now what

Look for Orladeyo sales outside the U.S. to become increasingly important, and not just because of the U.K. approval. The company won European Commission approval for the drug in late April. It plans to launch Orladeyo in Germany first, followed by launches in other European markets. BioCryst's partner Torii began selling the HAE drug in Japan in April as well.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

