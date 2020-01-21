Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were jumping 10.5% higher as of 3:43 p.m. EST on Tuesday, after rising more than 22% earlier in the day. The big gain stemmed from investors' anticipation that Biocryst could have greater opportunities with the spread of a new coronavirus in China.

So what

As of the latest reports, at least 291 people in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been infected with the coronavirus, with six confirmed fatalities, and the virus has begun to spread to other Chinese cities and even to other countries.

Image source: Getty Images.

Biocryst currently has one antiviral drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The drug, Rapivab, is used to treat acute uncomplicated cases of the flu in patients who are two years old and older. Biocryst also is evaluating the experimental drug galidesivir (BCX4430) in a phase 1 clinical study. Galidesivir has demonstrated promising potential in fighting several families of viruses, including coronaviruses.

However, Biocryst is a long way off from having an approved drug that could be used to combat the virus that's causing serious concerns in China. Today's jump in the company's share price could evaporate quickly.

Now what

It's not unusual for a biotech stock to jump after significant events that could open up new opportunities for a treatment in the company's pipeline. However, the more important thing for investors to watch with Biocryst is the pending FDA approval decision for berotralstat in preventing attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Biocryst filed for FDA approval of the drug in December. Assuming berotralstat wins approval, the company plans to launch the drug later this year.

10 stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.