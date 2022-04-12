Markets
Why BioCardia Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) announced FDA has approved the company's Investigational New Drug application for BCDA-04, an allogeneic mesenchymal cell (MSC) population that is Neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+). This allows the company to begin its First-in-Human phase I/II trial in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to COVID-19. The trial is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

The first part of the clinical trial will evaluate increasing doses of the NK1R+ MSCs and the optimal dose will be taken to phase II in a randomized study in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to COVID-19.

Shares of BioCardia were up 46% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

