Why Binance Coin (BNB) Is Up 5% Today

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange and its native token which can be used to trade and pay fees on the exchange is BNB. BNB is also the cryptocurrency that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem, which includes Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and Research projects. This vast ecosystem makes Binance the largest cryptocurrency exchange based on daily trading volume.

BNB's daily performance

Although BNB is up 5% today, it is still bearish compared to its performance last year. Like many cryptocurrencies, BNB went on a bull run in October and November of last year, seeing highs of $654.32. Today, the price is $291.92, down 55% from the high. That's not to rain on BNB's parade, however. It is impressive that the coin is in the green, in light of recent news.

As regulations around cryptocurrency become more defined, regulators are able to move forward on investigations into the world of digital currencies. Binance Holdings Ltd. is currently being investigated as to whether it broke securities rules by selling digital tokens in 2017, when the exchange was just taking off.

BNB dipped 4% when the news of this was initially released on Monday. But since then, it has come back up to where we see it today. Overall, BNB is a strong coin, as it is the utility token for the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally. Though it is impacted by the bear market like many other cryptos, it certainly should not be counted out at this point.

It still powers the Binance Chain ecosystem which is a user-friendly, innovative, cost-effective, and scalable blockchain. As many exchanges and platforms are making nods to social media, Binance is also currently working on a community-focused platform where more people can benefit from its DeFi strategies.

So, another day in the bear market but a glimmer of hope for Binance Coin as it sees a 5% pop today.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.