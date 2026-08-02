Why Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller and Wall Street Analysts Love This Biotech Stock

Key Points

Druckenmiller bought 316,000 shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter.

The company doesn't generate revenue yet and lost $453 million in the first quarter.

Revolution uses RAS proteins to treat aggressive cancers.

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Shares of biotechnology company Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) have surged more than 134% so far this year. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office drew attention to the stock by buying 316,000 shares of Revolution in the first quarter. The move has paid off for Druckenmiller, as the stock is up more than 105% since his purchase.

Revolution is a clinical-stage company that focuses on targeted therapies against RAS proteins to replace traditional chemotherapy in treating aggressive malignancies, including non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer. The scientific community had regarded RAS proteins as undruggable because potential therapeutic agents struggled to bind their surfaces. However, Revolution successfully created druggable sites through its tricomplex inhibitor platform, thereby blocking cancer cell signaling.

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Druckenmiller isn't the only wealthy investor high on the stock, as BlackRock and Vanguard own significant shares of Revolution. Here are three likely reasons why.

1. It's about to leap from clinical to commercial

The company's lead investigational drug, Daraxonrasib, achieved positive results in a phase III clinical trial targeting previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. The treatment group achieved a median survival of 13.2 months, compared with 6.7 months in the standard chemotherapy group, effectively doubling survival. Based on these final results, which have been submitted to support regulatory review applications, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the drug Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation.

Revolution is nearing completion of its New Drug Application submission to the FDA. The European Medicines Agency also initiated an accelerated review procedure for Daraxonrasib this month, paving the way for a global launch. The drug is said to be worth $7 billion a year in sales.

Revolution is advancing late-stage clinical studies for Daraxonrasib across multiple indications. A phase III trial of the drug for non-small cell lung cancer is ongoing. Another candidate, Zoldonrasib, has entered phase III trials as a monotherapy for pancreatic cancer, with a combination trial alongside standard chemotherapy set to initiate soon. In colorectal cancer, the company is conducting early-stage studies and plans to announce the results of a combination study later this year.

2. The company has the funds to bring its top therapies to market

Because it has no products on the market, Revolution generates no revenue. Driven by high research and development expenses, the company's first-quarter net income loss doubled year over year, exceeding $453 million. However, the company holds $1.9 billion in cash, which, combined with $2.1 billion from recent financing, provides strong support for ongoing clinical trials.

Rising development expenses are standard for clinical-stage biotechnology companies and do not signal financial trouble. Regulatory approval for Daraxonrasib would validate the company's core technology platform, open new revenue streams, and establish a path toward profitability.

3. The company's pipeline has wide-ranging applications

Unlike first-generation therapies that focus narrowly on inactive off states or single mutations, such as early KRAS G12C inhibitors, Revolution Medicines specializes in RAS(ON) inhibitors. Its lead candidates, Daraxonrasib and Zoldonrasi, bind directly to the protein's active signaling state. This allows the therapies to target broad mutation profiles across pancreatic, non-small cell lung (NSCLC), and colorectal cancers, giving Revolution a significantly larger total addressable market than single-mutation competitors.

The high-value oncologic pipeline makes the company an attractive acquisition candidate for major pharmaceutical companies looking to replace revenue lost to upcoming patent cliffs.

An acceptable risk

Like any clinical-stage biotech stock, Revolution presents a significant risk to investors. After all, it has no approved therapies, and its share run-up this year makes it vulnerable to a drop at any hint of bad news, such as a trial setback, regulatory pushback, or the need for more funds.

As it is, the company's net loss was $1.1 billion in 2025, meaning the stock, with a market value of around $40 billion, is priced for flawless execution of becoming a commercial entity.

However, it also has the potential to be a unique company with a differentiated pipeline that targets difficult-to-treat cancers. View this as a risky stock, but with considerable upside potential.

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James Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.