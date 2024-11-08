Why Bill Holdings Blasted 17% Higher Today

As the stock-trading week came to a close, Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) saw its shares zoom well higher on the fintech's latest news. Specifically, the company published its latest-earnings release, which featured several impressive developments. The stock closed the day up more than 17% in price, far outpacing the S&P 500 index's 0.4% gain.

The core comes through

Bill Holdings' news hit the headlines just after market close Thursday, setting the stock up for quite the rally the following day. For its first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company's total revenue was $358.5 million, good enough to top the year-ago quarter's take by 18%. This was mainly due to a 19% rise in "core" revenue; this consists of the company's foundational subscription and transaction fees, and it amounted to nearly $315 million.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income for the period zoomed even higher, advancing by 33% to land at $68.6 million, or $0.63 per share.

This meant a pair of beats for the company. On average, pundits following the stock were expecting just over $348 million for revenue, and a per-share adjusted-earnings figure of $0.50.

In its earnings release, Bill Holdings quoted CFO John Rettig as saying that "Our continued strong financial performance demonstrates the durable business model and the rigor of our execution in driving growth and increasing profitability."

As for the future, he said that "We are building BILL to be a durable high growth, highly profitable business over the long-term."

Big expectations for fiscal 2025

Buttressing those remarks, Bill Holdings proffered guidance that was ahead of consensus-analyst estimates, especially on the bottom line. For the entirety of fiscal 2025, the company anticipates booking $1.439 billion to $1.464 billion in revenue, and net-adjusted profitability of $1.65 to $1.83 per share. Collectively, those prognosticators are modeling $1.44 billion and $1.52, respectively.

Bill Holdings' strategic focus on the small and mid-sized business segment seems to be paying off handsomely. This is an under-the-radar fintech to watch for sure and even to buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bill Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Bill Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bill Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $912,352!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bill Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.