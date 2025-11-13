Why BILL Holdings (BILL) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

BILL Holdings (BILL) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this payment processing software company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For BILL Holdings, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.53 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -5.4% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for BILL Holdings compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 31.43%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $2.16 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -2.3% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for BILL Holdings versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 14.6% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, BILL Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on BILL Holdings because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 5.4% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

