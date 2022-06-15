Why Bill Gates Is Blasting Crypto… Again

Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, shared negative comments regarding cryptocurrency on June 14 at a climate change event hosted by TechCrunch in Berkeley, California. Although this is not the first time he's voiced disapproval for crypto, his most recent criticism included claims of some well-known crypto projects, such as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, being "100% based on greater fool theory."

Gates used sarcasm when referring to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs stating, "Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely." He also made comments supporting more tangible asset classes rather than crypto and aligned with oppositional crypto statements made by Berkshire Hathaway's CEO and chairman Warren Buffett.

The greater fool theory

The greater fool theory, related to the "market bubble," attempts to explain why prices of specific assets rise dramatically and increase much beyond their actual value. The theory states that during a market bubble, investors can purchase overvalued assets and sell them for a higher price later, making them a profit. Some recognizable examples of significant market bubbles include real estate and tech stock.

The name of the theory comes from the idea that one can always make money by finding a "greater fool" who is willing to pay a higher price for an asset, disregarding its true fundamental value. Gates made his stance on the theory and crypto clear, saying, "I'm not involved in that, I'm not long or short any of those things."

Past crypto criticism

Audiences have heard Gates criticize cryptocurrency before. Last year he referenced Tesla CEO Elon Musk's very public support for crypto, cautioning investors to be aware of crypto's volatile price and not to invest based on Musk's influence. "My general thought would be that if you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out," Gates said about buying cryptocurrency. In 2018, he also boldly accused crypto of being appealing to criminals and used to buy drugs in a Reddit AMA.

The bottom line

Cryptocurrency is a subject of high opinion for many billionaires. Some, like Musk, are huge fans. But others align more with the opinions of an older generation of investors, such as Warren Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger who called it a "venereal disease" at a February Daily Journal Corporation shareholders meeting. As for Gates, he's taken a clear supportive stance with billionaires like Buffett, communicating skepticism for crypto and preferences for tangible output and products.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.