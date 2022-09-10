Why Bilibili Stock Plunged This Week

What happened

Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 18% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the video-sharing site reported mounting losses and issued a tepid sales forecast.

So what

Bilibili's revenue rose 9% year over year to 4.9 billion yuan ($732.9 million) in the second quarter. The China-based company saw its average monthly active users jump 29% to 305.7 million, while its daily active users increased 33% to 83.5 million. Its average monthly paying users meanwhile, leaped 32% to 27.5 million.

"We grew our advertising market share, bucking broad industry trends," CEO Rui Chen said in a press release.

Still, coronavirus-related lockdowns slowed Bilibili's expansion, while higher costs drove larger losses. It generated an operating loss of 2.2 billion yuan (US$327.1 million), compared with 1.5 billion yuan in the prior-year quarter. Bilibili, in turn, posted an adjusted net loss of 2 billion yuan (US$293.8 million), or 4.98 yuan ($0.74) per American depositary share. That was below analysts' estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share profits of 4.42 yuan.

Now what

Bilibili guided for revenue of 5.6 billion to 5.8 billion yuan, or roughly $822 million, in the third quarter. That, too, was below analysts' expectations, which had been for revenue of approximately 6 billion yuan.

Yet Chen offered a ray of hope for disheartened investors. "We believe the largest impact of the pandemic is behind us, and we are poised to regain our growth momentum and improve our margins in the second half of 2022," he said.

10 stocks we like better than Bilibili

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bilibili wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bilibili. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.