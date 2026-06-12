Why BigBear.ai Is Staying Confident About Its 2026 Outlook

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI remains confident in its 2026 outlook despite reporting essentially flat first-quarter 2026 revenues, supported by a strengthening backlog, major contract wins and growing demand for its higher-margin AI products. The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $135-$165 million, signaling management’s confidence in a stronger performance over the remainder of the year.



A key reason behind this optimism is the company's growing backlog, which increased 14% sequentially to $281.9 million. The increase was driven primarily by a $53 million sole-source classified contract with an intelligence community customer, highlighting BigBear.ai’s strong position in national security markets. During the quarter, the company also secured new wins across trade and travel, Shipyard AI and Ask Sage, demonstrating momentum across its targeted growth areas.



Management continues to focus on two core markets — national security and trade & travel — where demand remains favorable. The company sees opportunities from increasing defense modernization efforts, border security investments and growing adoption of AI-powered decision-making tools. Positive developments at the Department of Homeland Security, including improved funding visibility and ongoing bid activity, could create additional contract opportunities in the coming quarters.



Another encouraging sign is the ongoing shift toward technology-based revenues. Ask Sage, the company’s generative AI platform, is helping increase exposure to higher-margin software and platform offerings. This contributed to gross margin expansion to 34% in the first quarter from 21.3% a year ago. Meanwhile, the successful integration of Ask Sage and CargoSeer, combined with a strong cash and investment position of more than $431 million, provides additional resources to pursue growth initiatives.



Taken together, these factors explain why BigBear.ai believes it remains on track to achieve its 2026 objectives.

The Competitive Landscape for BigBear.ai

While BigBear.ai operates in a niche focused on defense, homeland security and decision intelligence, it faces competition from larger AI and analytics providers that are also benefiting from growing government technology spending.



One notable competitor is Palantir Technologies PLTR. It continues to expand its presence across defense, intelligence and government agencies through its AI-powered data analytics platforms. Palantir's strong government relationships, expanding commercial business and growing adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform make it a formidable competitor. However, unlike Palantir, BigBear.ai remains more narrowly focused on mission-ready AI applications for national security and border-related use cases.



Another key rival is C3.ai AI. The company provides enterprise AI applications to government and defense customers and continues to invest heavily in generative AI offerings. C3.ai is pursuing opportunities tied to federal modernization and defense digital transformation initiatives. While C3.ai benefits from a broad AI portfolio, BigBear.ai differentiates itself through its operational expertise in homeland security, trade and travel and intelligence missions.



As government agencies accelerate AI adoption, BigBear.ai, Palantir and C3.ai are all competing for a larger share of federal technology spending, though BigBear.ai's specialized focus could help it capture targeted growth opportunities.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation Trend & EPS Estimate Trend

Shares of BBAI have trended 5.1% upward over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, as shown below.

BBAI’s 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.95, as evidenced by the chart below.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed in the past 60 days, as shown below. The estimated figure indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago level of 82 cents per share.

EPS Trend of BBAI



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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