Why BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $2.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 25.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.73%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $36.37 million, indicating a 12.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $146.59 million, indicating changes of +69.51% and +14.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.