Why BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $1.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 28.51% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.08 million, up 2.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $202.21 million, which would represent changes of +47.5% and +30.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

