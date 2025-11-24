Why This Big Real Estate Investor Just Walked Away From an $18 Million Kite Realty Stake

Key Points

Exited entire position, reducing holdings by 806,852 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $18.3 million as of September 30, 2025

Post-trade stake: zero shares, $0 value

The position previously made up 3.6% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC fully liquidated its position in Kite Realty Group Trust, resulting in a transaction value of $18,275,198.

What happened

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC, reported in its November 14, 2025, Form 13F filing that it sold its entire stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), amounting to a reduction of 806,852 shares. The transaction, based on quarterly average pricing, is estimated at approximately $18.28 million. Following the trade, the fund reported 22 equity positions and $544.91 million in U.S. equity assets under management.

What else to know

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC, fully exited KRG, bringing its stake from 3.6% of AUM in the prior quarter to zero in this period.

Top holdings after the filing include:

AHR: $48.4 million (8.9% of AUM)

SPG: $38.70 million (7.1% of AUM)

FR: $36.6 million (6.7% of AUM)

VTR: $36.5 million (6.7% of AUM)

FUN: $36 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of November 24, 2025, shares of Kite Realty Group Trust were priced at $22.71, down 10% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 23.9 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 24, 2025) $22.71 YTD Performance -10% Dividend Yield 5.07%

Company Snapshot

Kite Realty Group Trust is a leading retail-focused real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of shopping centers across the United States.

The company leverages operational and development expertise to optimize property performance and deliver consistent income streams.

Employs a vertically integrated REIT business model focused on property management, development, and redevelopment to maximize asset value and shareholder returns.

Serves national and regional retailers, targeting consumers in desirable U.S. markets seeking convenient shopping experiences.

Foolish take

Land & Buildings Investment Management totally sold off its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust. That's a meaningful change, considering that position made up over 3% of the fund's portfolio just last quarter. For anyone who invests in REITs, a sale this big often makes you wonder about the overall feeling toward retail real estate, especially with the sector struggling against rising interest rates and unpredictable consumer habits.

Kite is still a well-known, retail-focused REIT with properties all over the country. Its integrated business model gives it control over everything from development to leasing and operations—which are huge strengths when dealing with changing tenant demand.

Even so, the stock's 10% drop over the last year shows investors are still pretty cautious, mainly because higher financing costs are putting pressure on REIT valuations. For long-term investors looking for income, the company’s high-quality portfolio and disciplined operations should still be able to support future cash flow growth. The real question is whether the market conditions will clear up enough for it to really show that potential in the months to come.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Liquidated position: Selling all shares of a particular investment, resulting in a zero holding in that asset.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific buy or sell transaction.

Vertically integrated REIT: A real estate investment trust that manages all aspects of property operations, including ownership, development, and management.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company or investment.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating transaction values.

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers with the SEC, disclosing their equity holdings.

REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust): A company that owns, operates, or finances income-producing real estate and distributes most income as dividends.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Simon Property Group and Six Flags Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

