Why Big 5 Sporting Goods Is Plunging 14% Today

What happened

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) were tumbling nearly 14% in morning trading Tuesday on no specific company news beyond a broader market rout that may have investors taking profits after a big run-up in the stock.

So what

Big 5 reported blowout earnings a week ago that helped lift shares from under $20 a stub to more than $30 a share -- a better than 60% gain -- in less than a week. As tech stocks plunge, causing the market indexes to wobble, profit-taking may be the name of the game.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Absent company-specific news, investors shouldn't be particularly concerned by a pullback in shares. Big 5 Sporting Goods has benefited from the surge in interest in outdoor recreation that gripped consumers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic -- a heightened appreciation for the great outdoors that doesn't look like it's diminishing anytime soon.

It hasn't hurt, either, that industry giant Dick's Sporting Goods largely abandoned the hunting market. While Big 5 sells a limited selection of firearms, it does cater to the hunting market with an assortment of equipment and accessories.

These days, though, it's likely to be just as much hiking and camping gear that brings in consumers, as well as fitness, sports, athletic apparel, and other leisure time activities. With a broad product lineup touching on all those key categories, Big 5 Sporting Goods should continue to grow.

10 stocks we like better than Big 5 Sporting Goods

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Big 5 Sporting Goods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.