Why Biden Hasn’t Forgiven Student Loans Yet

With the midterms just six months away, President Joe Biden is signaling that student loan cancellation could finally happen. Presently, the president is mulling forgiving at least $10,000 in student loans per borrower through executive action.

Support for some student loan forgiveness was central to Biden’s during his presidential campaign, but it lost traction as the pandemic and economy took priority on President Joe Biden’s agenda.

But now forgiveness is back on the table, and the question at the top of mind for many is: What took so long?

Why Hasn’t Biden Forgiven Student Loans?

Questions surrounding legal implications, and arguments about the economic ramifications of student loan forgiveness, have become the largest hurdles preventing Biden from canceling student loan debt despite support from some of the most prominent Democrats.

So far, the Democratic caucus has been split on the issue. Some Democrats, including senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) put political pressure on Biden to forgive student loan debt. At one point, Schumer called upon Biden to “use his existing legal authority to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt” per borrower. Warren’s proposal encouraged Biden to take executive action to cancel federal student loan debt tax-free.

But in July 2021, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) threw ice on that idea, stating that Biden does not have the power to cancel student loan debt, and it would have to be “an act of Congress.” Pelosi also questioned the wisdom of implementing student loan forgiveness, regarding how some taxpayers who didn’t go to college may not want to foot the bill to forgive someone else’s student loan obligations.

Beyond Biden’s party, there are many critics of widespread student loan forgiveness. Some argue that most student loan debt is held by higher-income Americans and forgiveness won’t benefit those who need the most financial help.

At one point, Biden himself expressed incredulity at the idea of forgiving loans for students who attended elite schools, like Harvard, Yale or Penn. According to the Washington Post, Biden is considering putting income limits on who would be granted forgiveness, with individuals earning less than $150,000 annually potentially being eligible.

There are also concerns that canceling student loan debt could further swell inflation, under the assumption that households will spend the freed-up cash from their student loan payments on an already restricted supply of goods and services.

Why Student Loan Forgiveness Is Back on the Table

There’s one obvious reason why Biden is now considering student loan forgiveness: Midterms are approaching and Democrats know there’s a lot at stake.

Biden’s current approval rate sits at 42% and hasn’t broken the 50% range since Aug. 2021. Democrats are pessimistic about their chances in midterms, with few strategists expecting the party to uphold a majority in the House.

But student loan forgiveness could be a saving grace. It’s a hot (and popular) topic among the general public, and making it a reality could garner Democrats more votes.

Young voters, in particular, are considered among the most important for Democrats to capture in the 2022 midterms—and Biden’s new move toward forgiving student loan debt could recapture an otherwise disenchanted demographic.

According to the Spring 2022 Harvard Youth Poll, the majority of 18- to 29-year-olds want the federal government to act on student loan debt, ranging from full cancellation to debt cancellation for those most in need.

Until now, the Biden administration has moved on student loans in ways other than widespread cancellation.

The federal student loan pause has been extended by Biden four times, with the last extension lasting through Aug. 31. The administration has also revamped the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, making it easier for qualifying borrowers to have their loans forgiven. Biden has also canceled billions in student loans for borrowers with disabilities and those defrauded by now-shuttered schools.

The details on how widespread student loan forgiveness will work have yet to be released. It’s still unclear whether widespread cancellation can be conducted via executive order, or if Biden would have to sign a bill passed by Congress. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, a decision on student loan debt forgiveness will be made before the current forbearance period ends in August.

