Why B&G Foods Stock Tasted Stale Today

What happened

Niche comestibles stock B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) wasn't a choice item on any investor's plate Thursday afternoon. The company saw its share price slide by more than 7% on the day, a far worse performance than the slight decline recorded by the S&P 500 index. The culprit was a recommendation downgrade from an analyst tracking the stock.

So what

That morning before market hours, Consumer Edge Research's Connor Rattigan changed his recommendation on B&G shares to underweight (sell, in other words) from the previous equalweight (neutral).

It wasn't immediately clear why Rattigan made his move, but he's not the only analyst finding his inner bear with B&G. In mid-November, his peer Nik Modi of RBC Capital enacted quite a drastic price target cut on the stock, slicing it to $16 per share; it was formerly $24.

It isn't surprising that views are dimming on B&G's prospects. On Nov. 9, in reaction to cost pressures pushing down profitability, the company drastically cut its dividend. The new quarterly payout is $0.19 per share, quite the comedown considering it previously paid nearly $0.48.

Now what

The dividend cut announcement was tucked into B&G's third-quarter earnings report, a period that saw the company miss analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. As a relatively small operator in a sector that has been rocked by higher input costs, its fundamentals have been affected and will likely continue to be in the near-term future. For many investors, this has become a stock to avoid.

10 stocks we like better than B&g Foods

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and B&g Foods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.