Why Beyond Meat Stock Was Down Today

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were sliding today as bearish momentum continued to build against the stock. There was no company-specific news out on Beyond Meat today, but yesterday, Financial Times noted that it had become one of the most shorted stocks on the U.S. stock market.

As a result, the stock closed down 6%.

So what

According to Financial Times, 42% of the Beyond Meat float is now sold short, higher than any other Russell 1000 stock, meaning a significant percentage of investors are betting on the stock to fall.

Financial Times went on to say that investors had become concerned after the company said in October that third-quarter revenue would be short of its guidance at just $106 million compared to the previous range of $120 million to $140 million. Famed short seller Jim Chanos has also lined up a bearish bet against the stock, saying that the plant-based meat maker is no longer a growth company.

Indeed, Chanos's critique seems justified as Beyond Meat's revenue growth slowed to just 13% in its most recent quarter, and revenue was actually down in the U.S. where a majority of its sales come from.

Now what

Management offered a number of reasons for slowing revenue growth, including the delta variant and labor shortages, but it also appears that there's an element of faddishness to plant-based meat. When sales were spiking just a couple of years ago, a number of customers may have tried the product once or twice but did not become regular customers.

Additionally, the space is also competitive, and Beyond Meat's leadership isn't assured. For example, Chipotle just launched its own plant-based chorizo, but it developed the product in-house rather than sourcing it from one of the big plant-based meat companies. Additionally, rival Impossible Foods is planning its initial public offering (IPO).

At this point, it's understandable why shorts are lining up against the stock. The company has some work to do to rebuild the growth story.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Jeremy Bowman owns Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.