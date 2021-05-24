Why Beyond Meat Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped 10% on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks.

So what

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard lifted her rating on Beyond Meat's stock from underperform to outperform. She sees the alternative-meat company's shares climbing to $130, or about 11% higher than their current price near $117.

Analysts see more upside ahead for Beyond Meat's shareholders. Image source: Getty Images.

Beyond Meat's sales have been hit hard by the pandemic, along with those of many of its restaurant customers. Yet Howard expects the foodservice industry to recover as the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

Additionally, Howard posits that Beyond Meat's new manufacturing plant in the Netherlands will improve its cost structure in Europe, which will help to make its sales in the region more profitable. This, combined with its partnership with McDonald's, should serve as a meaningful growth driver, according to Howard.

Now what

Even after today's gains, Beyond Meat's stock is down roughly 15% over the past year. Yet with vaccinations ramping up and more people choosing to dine out once again, the company's sales could soon head sharply higher.

"Overall, we believe that Beyond Meat should be recognized as a reopening play that stands to regain meaningful momentum over the coming quarters," Howard said.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.