Why Beyond Meat Stock Rose Today

What happened

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock climbed 4% on Wednesday, following bullish analyst commentary.

So what

MKM Partners chief market technician JC O'Hara sees Beyond Meat's share price surging more than 26% to $240. "This is one of the better-looking charts out there," O'Hara said on CNBC on Tuesday. "What I really like about this setup is the fact that price is currently breaking higher from a multi-month base pattern as we speak, and as it does it's establishing a new uptrend."Â

Traders like the price action in Beyond Meat's stock. Image source: Getty Images.

As a technical analyst, O'Hara studies price trends and chart patterns in an attempt to decipher a stock's future direction. He says Beyond Meat recently broke through resistance -- a price level at which a large number of sellers can make it difficult for a stock to ascend further -- near $170. In turn, O'Hara believes the stock could soon break through $200 on its way to a new all-time high near $240.

Now what

Technical analysis and fundamental analysis are two very different things. And based on the fundamentals, Beyond Meat's stock is already quite expensive. Shares are currently trading for nearly 30 times sales. And the meat alternatives company is not yet profitable.

With its impressive long-term growth prospects as a leader in the rapidly expanding plant-based food industry, Beyond Meat's stock price could eventually hit and exceed $240. But it might take longer than O'Hara and other traders expect.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.