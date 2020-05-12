Why Beyond Meat Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) climbed nearly 5% on Tuesday, as investors grew more optimistic about the meat alternative company's growth prospects.

So what

Beyond Meat's stock has been on fire since the plant-based food provider reported earnings on May 5. Investors cheered the company's 141% surge in revenue and unexpected profitability, which came even as many restaurants have been forced to close during the coronavirus crisis.

Beyond Meat was able to offset the impact of COVID-19 on its restaurant-based sales by rapidly expanding its grocery business. And with many restaurants gearing up to reopen as states begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions, Beyond Meat's restaurant revenue could soon receive a boost.

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage. Image source: Beyond Meat.

Now what

Another factor likely contributing to Beyond Meat's stock price ascent is the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on the meat industry. The damage -- which includes forced processing plant closures because of COVID-19 outbreaks -- is so disconcerting that Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) Chairman John Tyson recently took out full-page ads in several major newspapers warning Americans, "The food supply chain is breaking."

Beyond Meat's plant-based alternatives could help to lessen the pressure on the traditional meat industry during the COVID-19 crisis and thereafter. In turn, investors appear to be pricing the possibility of heightened growth into Beyond Meat's stock price, leading to sharp gains in recent days.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.